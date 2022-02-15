From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Kingsport that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Kingsport

#50. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $42,810

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#49. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $42,930

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#48. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $43,140

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#47. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,290

– Employment: 32,460

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH ($73,950)

— Farmington, NM ($56,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,180)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to crush, grind, or polish materials, such as coal, glass, grain, stone, food, or rubber.

#46. Loan interviewers and clerks

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $44,060

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($53,960)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($52,670)

— Boulder, CO ($52,430)

– Job description: Interview loan applicants to elicit information; investigate applicants’ backgrounds and verify references; prepare loan request papers; and forward findings, reports, and documents to appraisal department. Review loan papers to ensure completeness, and complete transactions between loan establishment, borrowers, and sellers upon approval of loan.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Kingsport metro area

#45. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $44,630

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#44. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $44,670

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#43. Light truck drivers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $44,760

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

#42. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $44,990

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#41. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Kingsport

#40. Meter readers, utilities

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $45,590

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

#39. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $46,130

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#38. Food service managers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $46,790

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#37. Lodging managers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $47,020

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#36. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Kingsport metro area

#35. Machinists

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $48,750

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#34. Pipelayers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $49,310

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,060

– Employment: 33,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($77,880)

— Eugene, OR ($76,240)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($72,600)

– Job description: Lay pipe for storm or sanitation sewers, drains, and water mains. Perform any combination of the following tasks: grade trenches or culverts, position pipe, or seal joints.

#33. Electricians

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $49,380

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#32. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#31. Maintenance workers, machinery

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $49,950

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingsport metro area

#30. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $50,050

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#29. Procurement clerks

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,220

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,320)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($55,240)

– Job description: Compile information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

#28. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,340

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#27. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,660

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#26. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,670

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Kingsport metro area

#25. Structural iron and steel workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,710

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#24. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $51,930

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#23. Postal service mail carriers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $52,600

– #218 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#22. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $52,650

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#21. Postal service clerks

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,710

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

You may also like: Where people in Kingsport are moving to most

#20. Computer user support specialists

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,760

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#19. Advertising sales agents

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $53,910

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#18. Construction and building inspectors

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,110

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#17. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,910

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#16. Millwrights

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $55,990

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Kingsport

#15. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $56,560

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#14. Tax preparers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $59,940

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#13. Industrial machinery mechanics

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $62,970

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $63,240

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#8. Boilermakers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#7. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $70,120

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#6. Insurance sales agents

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $71,600

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#5. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $74,270

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $75,230

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $92,250

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#2. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $92,950

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#1. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

– Annual mean salary: $106,430

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.