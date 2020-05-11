High schools across the Tri-Cities celebrate seniors and hold supply pick-up

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students say goodbye to the 2019-2020 school year, they also say goodbye to the way things used to be.

While we’re still in the process of returning to the way life was prior to COVID-19, school staff and administration at Tennessee high school in Bristol and David Crockett high school in Jonesborough, are making sure the students get one last official goodbye before moving into the summer months.

For seniors, the cancellation of in-person classes was the hardest because many feel like they’ve missed out on what was supposed to be one of the best years of their college experience.

To mark the end of the school year, staff at Tennessee High School are passing out yearbooks, senior shirts, and collecting school and library books as they say farewell to senior students. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/6Vgc1xobke — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) May 11, 2020

In an effort to send the students off with good memories of the year, both Tennessee and David Crockett high schools hosted drive-thru pickup and drop off on their campuses Monday. Students were able to pick up yearbooks and senior shirts, as well as return library books and athletic uniforms.

Principal at Tennessee high, Kim Kirk, says she has missed the students every day since they’ve closed their campus due to the pandemic, but she’s glad she gets to see them one last time before the year ends.

“I think they have to have some closure and I think closure brings a lot to them and it’s good just to be back on the property and see the faces and give them a few kind words as they come through, and again, let them know we care about them,” said Kirk.

It was a similar sight in Jonesborough as Principal, Peggy Wright, and fellow faculty hosted a “senior supply and yearbook celebration” Monday afternoon.

“Our hearts have really gone out to the seniors. We know that you don’t get that year back, however I will say this group has made the best of it,” said Wright.

Teachers and administration passed out supplies while celebrating the class of 2020 and showing their “Pioneer Pride”.

For students at David Crockett, the celebration doesn’t stop there. Staff will be organizing a parade that is set to take place Saturday, May 16th through the town of Jonesborough starting at 11 a.m.



David Crockett high school has set aside this afternoon to honor their seniors, as well. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/3RRUjmBOPE — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) May 11, 2020

For Tennessee high students, their hopes of having a senior prom are not over. According to administration, prom has been rescheduled with talks of a graduation ceremony taking place on July 24th, with an online ceremony for those who need to leave for school or the workforce before then.

As far as sophomore and freshman at Tennessee high, they will be able to pick up yearbooks and drop off school materials on Tuesday from 9-2:15 with a break for lunch starting at 11:30.

While it was a less than ideal way to end the school year, staff wish their students and the class of 2020 the best of luck this summer and in life.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.