High school students get hands-on experience at Milligan nursing camp

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summertime brings several camps to local schools, and there are currently four going on at Milligan College.

One of those camps is their annual Nursing Camp which brings together around a dozen high school age students from around the region. This camp is open to any high school age student and this year has students from Tennessee, Virgina and home schooled students.

“We’ve done this camp for about 3 years now, have a great response to it. The students get a taste for what it’s like to be a nurse, we learn some skills, we learn vital signs, how to start an IV. On a mannequin, not each other,” Ballad Health Chair of Nursing Dr. Melinda Collins said.

The camp runs all week and is not limited to on campus activities. Students will be meeting with Wings Air Rescue to see how they deal with patients and well as learning from Carter Co. EMS workers on their jobs as well. All students have already been certified in CPR as part of this course.

“We’ve just had a really good time this week and hopefully giving a little bit of a spark to interest in nursing because of the tremendous shortage that we have here in our region and we’re hoping to recruit more students into the profession,” Collins added. “Learning vital signs, just like our students do. These labs are just what our students do, in a more condensed format, but very much what we do here at Milligan in the nursing program.”