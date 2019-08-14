High school coach accused of sexually harassing students could learn his future at J.I. Burton this month

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia teacher and football coach accused of sexually students may soon learn his future at J.I. Burton High School.

Coach James Adams filed a motion requesting the school board lift his suspension.

A hearing on that injunction is scheduled to take place Monday, Aug. 26.

Court documents reveal Adams claims he was given no reason for his suspension other than complaints were made against him, and that an outside investigator was hired.

Adams can not coach until his suspension as a teacher has been lifted.