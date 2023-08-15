WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – High Point Elementary in Washington County, Virginia is under lockdown Tuesday morning as police in the area search for a suspect, according to the school district’s superintendent.

Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Washington County Public Schools, told News Channel 11 that High Point Elementary went on lockdown around 8:30 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Perrigan said a suspect involved in an earlier police pursuit had reportedly exited a vehicle and fled in the general vicinity of the school, and law enforcement was contacted.

According to Perrigan, troopers with the Virginia State Police and deputies with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the school and were still stationed outside of the school as of 10:30 a.m.

Normal school operations are continuing inside the school, Perrigan said at 10:30 a.m., and the district has no reason to believe High Point Elementary is in any danger.

Detective Lieutenant Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that a male suspect had been involved in a pursuit that started in Washington County. Crawford said the pursuit neared the city limits at one point, and the BVPD assisted in the search.

As of 10:50 a.m., Crawford said authorities were still searching for the suspect.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police and Bristol Virginia Police Department for more information.