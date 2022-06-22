JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new music festival will take place in Johnson City this weekend.

The High on a Hillside festival is set for Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The goal of the festival is to celebrate the musical heritage of the region and beyond while also highlighting local food and craft vendors. The event will include three musical acts playing six full sets.

“We’re hoping people will get to experience live music from different regions, there’s a band from San Francisco, Montana, and North Carolina so hopefully having a different lineup and giving people a different flavor for the music and things that we have to offer in this region,” said Cody Ryans, a festival partner.

Musical guests will include The Brothers Comatose, Kitchen Dwellers, and Urban Soil.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Music will begin at 3 p.m.