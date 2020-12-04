High-demand and low-supply: Christmas tree suppliers seeing record sales this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas is right around the corner but the holiday spirit has been around since before Thanksgiving.

With COVID-19 and the on-going pandemic taking a toll on 2020, many are looking forward to the joy the holidays bring and have already started purchasing and decorating Christmas trees.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with a few local tree suppliers who said they’ve seen a high demand this year but at the same time, are battling a low supply.

“This year we were sold out of our choose and cut section in 6 days and have actually sold out of our pre-cuts and had to go back and cut more out of next years crop just to get through this coming weekend,” said Co-Owner Roan Valley Tree Farm, Steve Ayers.

Steve Ayers said they’ve been in business for over 60 years, however, the last four years they’ve been struggling with a tree shortage and this year is no different.

They’ve been doing the choose and cut trees for 45 years and said this year they experienced record-high demand. They sold out of the 800 choose and cut trees they had in only six days.

As far as pre-cut, there has also been a high demand. Ayers said they sold out of 700 of their pre-cut trees in about 10 days, forcing them to cut more out of their supply for next year. On Thursday, they brought in 100 more trees but do not expect that to last them through the rest of the month.

He said they typically have three big weekends of sales with this weekend being one of them and they aren’t the only ones seeing a high demand for trees this holiday season. Ayers communicates with a number of other tree farms that are going through the same thing.

“If they’re not completely sold out, their close to it,” he said.

The Boy Scouts lot located on the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way has also seen a lot of new customers along with its regular loyal customers.

CHRISTMAS TREES IN HIGH DEMAND: I’ve spoken with a few Christmas tree vendors who say they’ve sold record numbers this season so far. Have you gotten your tree yet? Might want to go sooner rather than later! I’ll have more tonight at 6 on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/N5NZY5b3YO — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) December 4, 2020

The lot has been around for 27 years and so far they’ve sold roughly 270 trees of their 400, with no plans to replenish the trees so the unpurchased ones don’t get wasted.

Larry Taylor, Scout Master of Troop 237 who also happens to run the booth said he also anticipates a busy weekend. “By Monday I probably expect to have no more than 40 trees, I do not expect to be out here next Thursday.”

He also noted that COVID has changed the way they run. They are asking customers to wear masks when in close proximity of each other and social distance when possible.

However, not every tree supplier is struggling with high demand. The staff at the Wholesale Christmas Trees lot off North Roan Street said they’re meeting the demand with open arms.

“We have our own lot. We have a few farms up there so we can cut as many as we need to and if you have a special request, we can take that too,” said

Wholesale Christmas Tree employee, Alexis Arnold.

While they are also cutting into their supply for next year, they said it’s worth it as long as they’re able to give someone a great Christmas during this tough year.

As far as tips for tree shopping if you haven’t yet, all of the suppliers Kelly Grosfield spoke with said to check and make sure your tree is fresh before buying.

“Check the needles. If they’re flexible and pliable, then you have a fresh tree and there’s no needle droppage with this one right here. If you do that and the needles feel brittle, that tree is dried out and you don’t want it,” said Ayers.