JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials discovered a literal ton of documents thought to be lost to time earlier this week, revealing parts of local history that likely haven’t been seen for decades.

While working to clear and restore the Ashe Street Courthouse, which was recently transferred into the ownership of The City of Johnson City, crews removed a wall partition that happened to be hiding a vault in the former county seat’s walls.

“In uncovering this vault and finally being able to get the vault open,” said Washington County archivist Ned Irwin. “They discovered this hidden treasure of Washington County records.”

When the vault was opened, crews found 113 books of court records that each weighed around 20 pounds and dated all the way back to 1891. The first case on record, W.M. Simpson vs. Mayor and Aldermen of Johnson City, resulted in a judgment of $96.30 (Roughly $3,135 today) in Simpson’s favor.

Photo: WJHL

The last record found in the vault was dated in 1963, meaning that the documents must have been sealed away sometime after then. The files inside revolved around Johnson City Law Court and the civil cases heard there.

Officials said the documents themselves were in surprisingly good shape, considering they’d been resting in a vault for so long.

“You could lay them on the table, and the dust would just boil out of them,” said Dona Briggs, deputy county archivist. “So we took cloth cotton rags, we cleaned and wiped, and cleaned and wiped… and cleaned and wiped.”

The courthouse has been at the center of development plans for the city for months as the county worked to transfer ownership. In addition to internal and external changes, the city has purchased property surrounding the building to create new parking around the structure.