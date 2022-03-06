BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – For the community of Big Stone Gap, November 13, 2021, is a day they’ll never forget.

It was the day Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler was shot in the line of duty, later dying from his injuries. For his new wife, Natasha Chandler, it was easily the worst day of her life.

Natasha and Michael were married just three weeks prior. Natasha is a deputy for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Michael served in public service roles as both a police officer and firefighter for the town of Big Stone Gap.

With both of them active in law enforcement, the fear of something happening on the job is very real. In her first on-camera interview since Michael’s passing, she told News Channel 11 that going to work and never coming home is always a possibility.

“I wake up every morning to get ready for work and I think ‘could something happen today?’ Anything can happen,” she said.

For Natasha, that fear became a painful reality when she heard the news Michael was shot. She said her dispatcher alerted her to the situation and she arrived on the scene as fast as she could in those early morning hours.

“They told me that Michael had been hit, and it was just an amazing shock that came over me and the events from that day were just a blur,” she said.

It’s a day that’s painful to recount, but at the same time, her memory of Michael is what she says keeps her going. In the days to follow his death, she said the outpour of love from the community was incredible.

From law enforcement agencies around the nation reaching out to her and her family, to the support of locals right here in the region, she couldn’t believe it.

It was Michael Chandler’s ultimate sacrifice that brought out crowds for his memorial. People lined the streets of Big Stone Gap honoring a man most of them had never personally met, but at the same time, highly respected.

“I did not expect the amount of love that we got from the community,” Natasha said.

She told News Channel 11 the loss of Michael was beyond heartbreaking and something that words can’t truly describe. Natasha said for those who never got the chance to meet him, Michael was one of the kindest people she had ever known.

“Michael was the kind of person that would just give the shirt off of his back if he felt like you needed it. He was the calm to my storm. He made me a better person, and I will forever cherish the time that I had with him,” she said.

Natasha is still coping with the loss but returned to work in mid-January. While Michael is physically gone, she said he’s always in her heart. “A piece of Michael is always with me. I feel him every day and I talk to him as if he was still here.”

The legacy Michael leaves behind stretches far beyond the Commonwealth. While he was only 29-years-old, he lived every day like it was his last, according to Natasha. She said it’s the way she chooses to live because you never know what can happen in life.

She hopes the impression Michael left on others lives on forever just like it lives on with her. There have been a number of memorials and fundraisers in Michael’s memory and she can’t thank the community enough for their love and support.

She said the memorial stair climb in September will be dedicated to Michael this year.

“He gave his life protecting us and our community and I’m honored to have known him and have loved him, so to Michael, thank you,” said Natasha Chandler.