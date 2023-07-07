KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brett Herron has been named the principal of Andrew Johnson Elementary School in Kingsport.

Herron is a Kingsport native who has served as a teacher, associate principal, and principal. His 15-year educational career began as a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary. He then served as associate principal at John Adams and John F. Kennedy elementary schools.

His most recent position was principal of Bristol’s Anderson Elementary School.

Herron will replace former principal Stacy Edwards, who accepted a job at Milligan University.

Edwards was named in a federal lawsuit over a former special education teacher’s alleged repeated child abuse at Andrew Johnson.

The lawsuit by the parents of the alleged victims claims Edwards “engaged in mistruths and obfuscation” when speaking with parents about the abuse allegations.

Former Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and Human Resources Director Jennifer Guthrie were also named in the suit.

A grand jury indicted former teacher Michelle Carpenter on 20 counts of child abuse and neglect.