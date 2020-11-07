“Heroism at its best”: Teen recognized for stopping active shooter in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two months ago, 16-year-old Michael Bishop made a decision to act.

A man entered his home on Peaceful Valley Road in the early morning on Aug. 29, and began shooting, officials reported. After calling the police, Bishop restrained the gunman until Washington County deputies arrived at the scene, saving the lives of his sister, grandmother and himself.

Bishop accepted an honorary award from Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis on Friday, commending him for his acts of heroism.

“What you did, 30, 40, 50-year-old men would not do,” Andis said to Bishop. “You being (16) years old, you’ve done stuff that men would never see, even in, on battlefields. You did great.”

Bishop’s mother, Misty Dawn Bishop, was one of two victims of the attack. Andis said that Michael Bishop suffered injuries while restraining the attacker.

The WCSO also gifted Bishop with a mug, pins and a $100 gift card for his actions.

“I’ve been in this for 33 years, and I can count on one hand how many people I’ve ever saw step up to an incident like this,” Andis said. “It’s heroism at its best.”