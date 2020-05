(WJHL) - Valerie Fortner has been waiting on her unemployment claim to resolve for about eight weeks. The Greeneville mom's mortgage payment is due, her HVAC unit's out and she's been borrowing from her mother and mother-in-law to make ends meet.

“It’s been really tough with getting no paycheck for about eight weeks now. I’ve been applying and reapplying and not getting anywhere," said Fortner, who returned to work two weeks ago and is expecting her first regular paycheck soon.