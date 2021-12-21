Heritage Hall names new facility after fallen Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An area nursing home announced Tuesday plans to honor fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in October.

Heritage Hall revealed in a release that a new expansion will lead to the development of “Chandler Hall,” a unit that will house 36 patients and specialize in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, neurocognitive disorders and other neurological conditions.

The release reads, in part, “No one knows the meaning of serving their community quite like those who chose to dedicate their lives to serve and protect. Therefore, honoring those who answer the call of duty each day only seems befitting for a project that is aimed to aid the community and further service those with specialized care.”

A dedication ceremony is scheduled on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m., and Heritage Hall invites first responders, health care workers and families to attend to honor Chandler and launch a legacy that aims to assist its community members.

The expansion followed after leaders recognized the need for an expansion and upgrade of the specialized memory unit, according to the release.