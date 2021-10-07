Heritage Days kicks off in Rogersville on Friday

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Heritage Days event returns to Rogersville Friday with plenty for the whole family to do.

The festival will begin with a children’s parade, chili cook-off, antique car cruise-in and soul food dinner.

According to their website the following days, the festival will include various kinds of demonstrations of pioneer skills, arts and craft shows, live dancing, music and more.

The festival will continue through Sunday, Oct. 10.

For more information on the event or the Rogersville Heritage Association, visit rogersvilleheritage.org.