Heritage Alliance to hold online cooking class December 12

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Heritage Alliance is offering local aspiring cooks the chance to learn how to make a new holiday dish online.

According to a release, blogger Margie Kendall will host the online class on Saturday, December 12 at 4 p.m.

Margie will teach participants how to make butternut squash ravioli from scratch.

The cost to join the Zoom class is $25.

To purchase tickets, click here. A list of ingredients and the Zoom link will be provided after tickets are purchased.

Proceeds benefit the alliance’s educational programs.

If you have any questions, call 423-753-9580.