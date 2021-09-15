Heritage Alliance hosting virtual happy hour for cider fans

Apple cider is one of the most popular fall seasonal drinks, both hot or cold, and hard apple cider has become one of the most popular alcoholic beverages, too — especially for the gluten-intolerant.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Heritage Alliance is hosting a virtual happy hour featuring a popular fall beverage, cider.

The program is accessible at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 on Zoom and Facebook live. The event will feature guest speakers Kim Floyd and Jeff “Puff” Irvin for a presentation titled “The InCiders Scoop.”

Floyd, who is the director at the North Carolina Craft Beverage Museum, and Irvin, the director of the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast at Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College, will speak about the history of apples and cider, as well as the science behind crafting the famous fall-time beverage.

The Craft Beverage Institue of the Southeast at Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College was created to aid the growing craft beverage industry in the Southeast by offering courses such as brewing, distilling, fermentation and business.

