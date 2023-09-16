ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 7th annual Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival returned to Erwin on Saturday.

The event is hosted by HERBalachia, a school that teaches people how to make medicines out of plants within their own backyards.

The Festival featured around 35 to 40 vendors that all offered a variety of herbal products.

HERBalachia Director Michelle Bouton said she believes people attend to try something new.

“I think the people that come visit, like all of the graduates from the school, run into each other here,” Bouton said. “They enjoy creating this herbal community and a lot of people get to try different products, many they’ve never tried before.”

Bouton said she hopes the festival helps the community understand a different kind of treatment.

“A lot of time the bureaucracy in the way medicine is being run these days is a little bit stressful and disillusioning,” Bouton said. “Being introduced to another traditional healing pathway is really inspirational to those of us that work with people, whose work with patients and want to help people get better.”

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.