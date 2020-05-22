Henry on Main Project in downtown Johnson City continues revitalizing area

Breaking News
by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A project that will bring retail, office space and housing to downtown Johnson City continues moving forward.

323 and 327 Main Street are mostly completed with new facade work and two new businesses, Vibes Nail Salon and Lotion Bar and Flashback Heat Vintage Clothing, are now open.

The old Hands On Regional Children’s Museum building and the old JCPenney building are in the design phase now for the residential lofts and new facades.

In all, four downtown properties are being revitalized as part of the Henry on Main Project.

