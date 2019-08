RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — When one woman was in need, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was quick to respond.

The sheriff’s office shared these photos of Deputy Cuba Poter for assisting a motorist this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Porter helped with a woman needing a flat tire changed.

In the Facebook post, the office said, “As Always Our Deputies will Always be of Assistance to the Great Citizens of Our Fine County… Human Kindness will Always Prevail.”