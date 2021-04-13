Help Wanted: Kingsport Fire Department looking to hire firefighters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department is looking to hire firefighters.

The department says a number of firefighters have or will soon retire and new personnel are needed to fill the ranks.

While experience is preferred, candidates do not need to have previous firefighting experience.

“If you have experience, maybe you volunteer at a fire department, that would probably help you,” said Public Information Officer Barry Brickey. “In the long run, here at the fire department, you are going to be getting training on the job, and that will be paid training.”

Brickey says the department is looking to hire about a dozen firefighters this year.

The department’s rookie firefighter candidate hiring procedure involves a scheduled written exam with a Candidate Physical Ability, or CPAT, test and interviews. Candidates are encouraged to review test information and preparation materials posted online.

“The test consists of a written test plus a ladder climb,” Brickey said. “Now, you might be climbing a ground ladder onto a tall building or you might be actually climbing the ladder truck. But you have to do that the day of the written test.”

Candidates can file an application via the city’s website. The application period ends Sunday, April 18.