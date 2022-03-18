ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Keep Carter County Beautiful called upon those with green thumbs to join in on an event just in time for spring — community members can help plant trees with the group along the Tweetsie Trail.

Nature enthusiasts will meet in the parking lot on West Elk Avenue between Williams Avenue and Hudson Drive at 9 a.m. on March 26 to plant 30 saplings along the trail’s walkway. Volunteers should bring shovels, rakes, gloves, water and if possible, wheelbarrows.

Workers will dig holes before the event, with the trees waiting for their new homes.

Those interested can register on the Keep Carter County Beautiful website by clicking here.