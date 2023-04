BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Hell’s Kitchen fans can enjoy a reunion of some of the program’s stars on Saturday, May 27 in Bristol.

Chef Dafne, Chef Alex Belew, Chef Alejandro Najar and Chef T, all of Hell’s Kitchen fame, will be making appearances at Union 41, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The page states guests can enjoy a four-course interactive experience with the chefs.

Two events, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m., are planned.

Ticket are required and can be obtained online.