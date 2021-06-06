‘Hello Summer’ is bringing crafts to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -Kingsport residents and visitors can continue to enjoy their Summer craft show Sunday afternoon, complete with vendors and local craft workers.

“Hello Summer”, planned by L&D Creations Company, kicked off on Saturday with handmade products and foods, according to the event’s site.

Ladonna Seifert, coordinator of the event, spoke about the difficulty small businesses have seen throughout COVID-19 and the role she hoped to play to provide a platform for makers.

“It’s been a challenge. A lot of them rely on the income of coming to festivals and events and if that’s not there it makes it very difficult for small businesses to grow and to thrive,” said Seifert. “And some of them unfortunately didn’t make it through the pandemic.”

The event will take place June 6 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on Fort Henry Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free.

Offerings include: