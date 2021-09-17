Hello, Fall: Autumn festivities in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — After enduring the summer heat for months, many are welcoming the cooler temperatures brought on by Autumn.
For those ready for the transition, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places and activities in the Tri-Cities perfect for the upcoming season.
Mazes & pumpkin patches
Fender’s Farm
Address: 254 Highway 107, Jonesborough
Phone: 423-753-4469
Facebook
Corn-Fusion Corn Maze
Address: 19372 Brumley Gap Road, Abingdon
Phone: 276-608-8705
The Corn Maze & Punkin Patch at Fleenor Farms
Address: 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Va
Phone: 276-608-3555
Facebook Page
Davidson Farms
Address: 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville
Phone: 423-754-1547
Lee Highway Farms
Address: 15128 Lee Highway, Bristol, Va.
Phone: 662-722-0887
Instagram
Laurels Pumpkin Barn
Address: 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City
Myers Pumpkin Patch & Greenhouses
Address: 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap
Phone: 423-235-4796
Facebook
Haunted mazes & houses
Appalachian GhostWalks
Address: 1216 W. State of Franklin Road
Phone: 423-743-9255
Facebook
Beck Mountain Corn Maze
Address: 110 Corn Maze Lane, Elizabethton
Phone: 423-747-1190
Facebook
Beech Creek Haunted Hayride
Address: 4208 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville
Phone: 423-754-8461
The DAM Haunted Woods
Address: 3460 TN 75, Kingsport
Frightmare Manor Haunted Houses
Address: 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott
Phone: 865-471-2878
The Funhouse Haunted Attraction
Address: 1065 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City
Phone: 423-360-4809
Hales Community Haunted Forest
Address: 152 Hales Road, Jonesborough
Haunted Forest Elizabethton
Address: 172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton
Phone: 423-213-6122
Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m.
Hartman’s Corn Maze & Zombie Paintball Hunting
Address: 7941 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim
Phone: 423-422-4836
Facebook
The Warehouse
Address: 313 Legion St., Weber City