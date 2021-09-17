Hello, Fall: Autumn festivities in the Tri-Cities

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: WJHL)

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — After enduring the summer heat for months, many are welcoming the cooler temperatures brought on by Autumn.

For those ready for the transition, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places and activities in the Tri-Cities perfect for the upcoming season.

Mazes & pumpkin patches

Fender’s Farm
Address: 254 Highway 107, Jonesborough
Phone: 423-753-4469
Facebook

Corn-Fusion Corn Maze
Address: 19372 Brumley Gap Road, Abingdon
Phone: 276-608-8705

The Corn Maze & Punkin Patch at Fleenor Farms
Address: 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Va
Phone: 276-608-3555
Facebook Page

Davidson Farms
Address: 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville
Phone: 423-754-1547

Lee Highway Farms
Address: 15128 Lee Highway, Bristol, Va.
Phone: 662-722-0887
Instagram

Laurels Pumpkin Barn
Address: 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City

Myers Pumpkin Patch & Greenhouses
Address: 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap
Phone: 423-235-4796
Facebook

Haunted mazes & houses

Appalachian GhostWalks
Address: 1216 W. State of Franklin Road
Phone: 423-743-9255
Facebook

Beck Mountain Corn Maze
Address: 110 Corn Maze Lane, Elizabethton
Phone: 423-747-1190
Facebook

Beech Creek Haunted Hayride
Address: 4208 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville
Phone: 423-754-8461

The DAM Haunted Woods
Address: 3460 TN 75, Kingsport

Frightmare Manor Haunted Houses
Address: 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott
Phone: 865-471-2878

The Funhouse Haunted Attraction
Address: 1065 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City
Phone: 423-360-4809

Hales Community Haunted Forest
Address: 152 Hales Road, Jonesborough

Haunted Forest Elizabethton
Address: 172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton
Phone: 423-213-6122
Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Hartman’s Corn Maze & Zombie Paintball Hunting
Address: 7941 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim
Phone: 423-422-4836
Facebook

The Warehouse
Address: 313 Legion St., Weber City



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss