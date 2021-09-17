Hello, Fall: Autumn festivities in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — After enduring the summer heat for months, many are welcoming the cooler temperatures brought on by Autumn.

For those ready for the transition, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places and activities in the Tri-Cities perfect for the upcoming season.

Mazes & pumpkin patches

Fender’s Farm

Address: 254 Highway 107, Jonesborough

Phone: 423-753-4469

Corn-Fusion Corn Maze

Address: 19372 Brumley Gap Road, Abingdon

Phone: 276-608-8705

The Corn Maze & Punkin Patch at Fleenor Farms

Address: 8006 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Va

Phone: 276-608-3555

Davidson Farms

Address: 993 Carters Valley Road, Rogersville

Phone: 423-754-1547

Lee Highway Farms

Address: 15128 Lee Highway, Bristol, Va.

Phone: 662-722-0887

Laurels Pumpkin Barn

Address: 303 Laurels Road, Johnson City

Myers Pumpkin Patch & Greenhouses

Address: 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap

Phone: 423-235-4796

Haunted mazes & houses

Appalachian GhostWalks

Address: 1216 W. State of Franklin Road

Phone: 423-743-9255

Beck Mountain Corn Maze

Address: 110 Corn Maze Lane, Elizabethton

Phone: 423-747-1190

Beech Creek Haunted Hayride

Address: 4208 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville

Phone: 423-754-8461

The DAM Haunted Woods

Address: 3460 TN 75, Kingsport



Frightmare Manor Haunted Houses

Address: 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Talbott

Phone: 865-471-2878

The Funhouse Haunted Attraction

Address: 1065 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City

Phone: 423-360-4809

Hales Community Haunted Forest

Address: 152 Hales Road, Jonesborough

Haunted Forest Elizabethton

Address: 172 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton

Phone: 423-213-6122

Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Hartman’s Corn Maze & Zombie Paintball Hunting

Address: 7941 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim

Phone: 423-422-4836

The Warehouse

Address: 313 Legion St., Weber City





