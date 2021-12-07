Helicopters requested at Rogersville crash with entrapment, rescue squad says

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is delayed in Rogersville as rescue personnel respond to a crash with entrapment, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad reports.

According to a post from the rescue squad, the crash occurred on Highway 11W at Park Boulevard. Entrapment has been confirmed, the post states.

The rescue squad reports medical helicopters have been requested to respond to the scene, and traffic will be delayed near the scene.

Details are limited at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss