CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving floodwaters.

“This is nothing. It looked like a river all the way to the porch,” resident Pam Britt told News Channel 11.

Britt just moved onto this road a few months ago and is unsure how her property fairs in flood conditions.

“If it gets much more than this, I don’t know what we’ll do,” she said. “We’ll have to get all the animals out at least.”

Some parts of the region were placed under flash flood warnings, but all had expired as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.