Heavy rain on South Roan Street, multiple agencies responding to collapsed apartment building

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One emergency agency confirms heavy rain has caused an apartment building to collapse.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department confirms heavy rain and flood has caused an apartment building to collapse in the West Carter area of South Roan Street.

The agency is responding along with West Carter, Elizabethton Fire Department and Johnson City Fire Department.

According to the department’s Facebook, reports say everyone is out of the structure at this time.

The roadway is just one of several roads affected in our region.

