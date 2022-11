GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A police investigation is underway near the Glade Spring community.

News Channel 11’s Amy Cocherham is on the scene and reports a heavy police presence at the Interstate 81 Exit 32 off-ramp.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office working a scene off of I-81. Exit 32 in Glade Spring is blocked off, but interstate is moving along. Dozen or so deputies on scene. We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for info. on what they’re working. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/XSSJ6lKPys — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) November 23, 2022

The interstate remains open.

News Channel 11 is awaiting more information from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.