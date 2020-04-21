UPDATE: Two people shot in Bluff City, suspect arrested

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot Tuesday evening in Bluff City.

Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 1200 block of Weaver Branch Road.

The sheriff’s office says two people were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has been arrested.

No other information has been released.

