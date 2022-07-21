JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools and multiple agencies are conducting an active shooter drill on Thursday at Science Hill High School.

Officials announced in a news release that the drill began at 9 a.m., and school officials assured the community that the heavy police presence at the school’s campus allows school leaders and responders to practice protocol.

Emergency responders will re-enact the realities of an active shooter situation for training purposes, such as rushing people to the hospital and bussing students off campus to reunify with family. Wings will also land on campus as part of the drill.

The reunification site and further details regarding police procedure in an active shooter emergency are not public information, the news release stated.

“…Emergency officials would like this training to be as ‘real-life’ as possible,” stated the news release.

While school officials and first responders aim to make the training as realistic as possible, they wanted to avoid confusion among community members as the drill occurs.