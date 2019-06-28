UPDATE: Police arrest 3 at Kingsport trailer park after receiving gang member tip

KINGSPORT, TENN. (WJHL) — A large amount of Kingsport police were seen at the Ward Place trailer park Thursday night after receiving an anonymous call about a known Vice Lord member being at the park.

According to reports from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the call just after 10:00 p.m. at Ward Place.

The anonymous call had said that Dustin Overbay, a known Vice Lord member, was at an address in the park.

Overbay is a tall, white male with red hair who is currently wanted by several agencies on multiple felony charges.

Officers arrived and saw three men standing around a black BMW that Overbay had been known to have driven before.

The reports say that as officers approached and told the men to show their hands, they began to run away.

One man matching Overbay’s description ran into a nearby trailer, while officers pursued two other individuals.

Thomas Cole was arrested after trying to run around the trailer.

Reports say after Cole was in custody, police found 9 grams of a white clear crystal substance on him, over $5,000 in cash and and a loaded revolver.

Cole was charged with controlled substances Schedule II, resisting stop/halt/frisk and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Cole was taken to Kingsport City Jail.

Eric Carney was also taken into custody after a foot chase. Carney gave several fake names and a fake social security number. He was also found with what authorities believed to be crack cocaine.

Carney has an active warrant for violation of community corrections.

Carney is charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and simple possession. He was taken to Kingsport City Jail.

Officers heard the last man who resembled Overbay inside the trailer and verbally asked that he exit the trailer with his hands up.

After there was no reply, Kingsport S.W.A.T. was summoned and made entry. They found the suspect who was arrested and identified as William Couch.

Couch has an active warrant through Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Couch was also taken to Kingsport City Jail.

