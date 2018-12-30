Heaven’s Bell Diaper Pantry to open Monday in Church Hill

A Hawkins County organization dedicated to providing parents and guardians with one of the most important items for raising a child will start fulfilling its mission this week.

Heaven’s Bell Diaper Pantry’s first day of operation will be Monday, December 31.

The Church Hill-based organization will provide diapers free of charge to parents and guardians in-need. The diapers provided will come from donors or will be purchased by the pantry with donated money.

Heaven’s Bell will serve Hawkins County residents who can demonstrate financial need.

Monday, the pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center will be open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. After that, distribution hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The organization’s month-long diaper drive will come to an end Monday. You can donate diapers at the pantry during the hours listed above.

For more information about the diaper pantry, visit www.heavensbell.org.