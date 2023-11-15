PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-million-dollar investment by a heating technology developer is expected to bring more than 100 new jobs to Piney Flats, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday.

A release from the TNECD states Stone Mountain Technologies (SMTI) will invest $13.9 million to “establish manufacturing operations in Piney Flats.”

The investment is expected to create 111 new jobs in Sullivan County. SMTI plans to launch production of “high efficiency gas-fired heat pumps” through its future operations in Piney Flats.

“We are excited to launch the manufacturing and engineering of our ANESI brand of very high efficiency heat pumps and water heaters for residential and commercial buildings in Northeast Tennessee, adding to the state’s growing advanced energy economy,” SMTI CEO Michael Garrabrant stated in the release. “We look forward to adding skilled manufacturing jobs and opportunities to the region.”

SMTI is already headquartered in Piney Flats. A timeline of operations for the investment and construction was not provided in the release.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, state lawmakers from Sullivan County and County Mayor Richard Venable also announced their support of the investment.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like SMTI to thrive,” Lee said in the release. “I thank SMTI for its investment to create more than 100 jobs and greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Sullivan County and the region.”

“It is rewarding to see a company that was founded in Northeast Tennessee develop and grow into the success SMTI has become, and I think the best is yet to come,” Venable said. “I would like to congratulate its leadership team and our economic development team at NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and partners at TNECD, TVA and BTES. There is nothing greater than homegrown success stories to support our standing as being where Tennessee begins its business day.”