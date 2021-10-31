Heating assistance available to Virginians as cold weather begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social services (VDSS) is offering subsidies to low-income Virginians to help pay for heating as Winter approaches.

Applications are due by Nov. 12, and can be completed online, by returning an application to your local department, or by calling the customer service line at (855) 635-4370.

“Last year, nearly 105,000 households received fuel assistance,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “We will continue to provide this critical resource to help eligible households remain safe and warm during the cold, winter months.”

Am I Eligible?

Eligibility for fuel assistance in Virginia is dependent on your household income. A single person living alone must make less than $1,610 a month or around $19,000 a year in order to qualify. You can check your eligibility online based on the size of your household, location and income.

This chart shows the monthly income eligibility ceilings for different household sizes. (Chart courtesy of VDSS)

Anyone who submits an application will be notified whether they qualify in late December.

The size of the payments made under the programs depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of heating, income, age and climate zone.