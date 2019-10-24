Heating and air companies expecting to ramp up services

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the first major frost expected to hit our region overnight – some H-VAC companies are gearing up for high numbers of calls.

“The cold snap is definitely coming and we put extra staff on to take care of the overload of calls because they’ve already started calling, says Johnson City Heating and Air owner Ed Ritsko.

News Channel 11’s team of meteorologists says temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s.

“In the wintertime when it gets down below 30 degrees at night- this unit starts struggling. So, it asks for its buddies, the electric heaters to kick on on the inside unit and help bring the temperature up,” explains Ritsko.

So what exactly happens when freezing temperatures come?

“When the cold snap comes, everybody’s kilowatts of usage start going up, so electric strip heat starts kicking on with the heat pumps,” says Ritsko.

But, noting its best to not wait —

“Prepare for it, get it done in the springtime and in the fall to make sure that your system is up and running and ready for the seasons to come.”

One of the easiest ways to be sure that you don’t have have to make a midnight service call for your heating unit- be sure your filter has been changed.

“If the unit’s got to run twice as long because of a dirty filter, you’re just basically spending money and throwing it up into the air,” said Ritsko.

What are some other ways you can make sure you stay warm?

“They can go ahead and make sure that they seal up their crawl space vents, underneath their crawl spaces, make sure they have adequate insulation in the attics,” said Ritsko.

Another way to keep costs and maintenance down- is to leave your air in your home around 70 degrees.