Heather Sipe appointed official Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former Interim Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director was officially appointed as director on Tuesday night.

According to Greene County Commissioner Kathy Crawford of the First District, Heather Sipe was appointed to the position after a 20-0 vote from the commission.

One commissioner was absent at the meeting, according to Crawford.

Sipe says she started out as an Administrative Assistant at the EMA Office in 2003, then she became the Operations Officer in 2007.

In August 2019, Sipe says she was appointed as the Interim Director and has held that position until Tuesday night.