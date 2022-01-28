Heat experts discuss temperature drop this weekend, how to prepare

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As cold temperatures have people cranking up the heat, heating experts have some advice for staying safe and preparing for the frigid weather.

Brian Hume with Tri-City Air Conditioning Co. said as temperatures drop into the teens there are some things you can do to keep your heat and power bill in check.

“With weather coming in this weekend we’d recommend of course making sure that the outdoor unit stays clear of snow and debris,” Hume said.

Power company officials said they’re not anticipating any significant changes during the winter weather.

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t have everybody on alert,” Appalachian Power Company representative Teresa Hall said. “We certainly do anytime we have a weather system coming through, folks are aware of it. However, with this type of weather we’re not expecting any type of utility effects.”

Power company officials do have some advice for keeping your bill low during some of the coldest days this year. Hall said that Appalachian Power offers an average monthly payment plan, which gives customers who sign up the option to prevent seasonal bill spikes.

Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Scott Fiedler said there are some tasks you can do at home to save electricity as well.

“Open up the curtains on those south-facing windows and let that light come in to help heat up the house,” Fiedler said. “Keep your thermostat at a set temperature.”

Heating experts said also changing filters on a regular basis is a must.

“You know, you’d be surprised how many times we get a call it’s just a dirty filter,” Hume said. “Other things people can do is make sure their temperatures are set a little bit lower this time of year.”

Lastly, you want to keep an eye on your appliances.

As far as space heaters go, you know, it’s not recommended to attach those to extension cords,” Hume said. “Never heat your home with the oven, you know things like that. Those always create dangers and isn’t worth the risk to try to heat your house.”