Hearing for Rebekah Thompson murder case reset due to former assistant DA’s resignation and charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hearing in the case of a woman found shot to death in Johnson City in 2017 was reset on Monday after the assistant district attorney assigned to the case resigned and was accused of extortion and bribery.

The hearing was rescheduled for October 5, 2020.

Former Washington County ADA Erin McArdle had been assigned to the case, but resigned in April.

She was later charged by federal authorities for alleged extortion and bribery.

Rebekah Thompson was found shot to death in her vehicle in a public housing complex parking lot off of John Exum Parkway in July 2017.

Thompson, who was also known as Stacy McGee, was pregnant at the time of her death. Her infant daughter was in the back seat when it happened.

Four men were charged with first-degree murder.

The suspects include: