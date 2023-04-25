WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo and The Waiting to Hear Foundation are teaming up for the “Hear Me Roar” fundraiser at the zoo.

It’s a chance for families to get up close and personal with animals and characters while raising money for a great cause.

Alice the Penguin is one of the animals attendees will get to meet at the event. Alice spent some time at News Channel 11 ahead of Saturday’s fun.

The night will help raise much-needed funds for a crucial non-profit focused on improving hearing.

“Literally, it gives kids a chance to meet the best of both worlds. The literary imaginary and the real world creatures,” Said Waiting to Hear spokesperson C.J. Ferguson.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for everyone involved. Especially since we have all these costume characters coming out and the animals tend to be a little more active during this time frame,” Said Bright’s Zoo Penguin Keeper Shania Farney.

‘Hear Me Roar’ will be at Bright’s Zoo this Saturday, April 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.