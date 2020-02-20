Health Wagon to hold health fairs in Wise, Clintwood, and Clinchco in March

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Health Wagon, a mobile health clinic serving southwest Virginia, has announced upcoming health fairs in the communities of Wise, Clintwood, and Clintwood.

The clinic is sponsoring the following health fairs:

Wednesday, March 11

Wise, Va. — Zion Family Ministries

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Clintwood, Va. — Valley View Freewill Baptist Church

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Clinchco, Va. — Clinchco Community Center

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will offer a variety of free services at the fairs, including physicals, lab services, pap smears, EKGs, vision screenings, and more. Appointments for mammograms are required.

Participants are encouraged not to eat or drink after midnight (except water and black coffee) if having blood work performed.

Free Culligan water filters will be given away to participants who register and receive at least one screening, while supplies last.

Visit Health Wagon’s website for more information on services offered or to request an appointment.