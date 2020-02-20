Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  20
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Central Baptist Preschool Dickenson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Milligan College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool Norton, VA City Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Health Wagon to hold health fairs in Wise, Clintwood, and Clinchco in March

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health-wagon_226627

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Health Wagon, a mobile health clinic serving southwest Virginia, has announced upcoming health fairs in the communities of Wise, Clintwood, and Clintwood.

The clinic is sponsoring the following health fairs:

Wednesday, March 11
Wise, Va. — Zion Family Ministries
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 12
Clintwood, Va. — Valley View Freewill Baptist Church
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 13
Clinchco, Va. — Clinchco Community Center
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will offer a variety of free services at the fairs, including physicals, lab services, pap smears, EKGs, vision screenings, and more. Appointments for mammograms are required.

Participants are encouraged not to eat or drink after midnight (except water and black coffee) if having blood work performed.

Free Culligan water filters will be given away to participants who register and receive at least one screening, while supplies last.

Visit Health Wagon’s website for more information on services offered or to request an appointment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss