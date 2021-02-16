Health Professionals: People are still delaying or avoiding routine checkups during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we live our lives and complete daily tasks. Masks have become common apparel, and hand sanitizer has become a must-have item since the virus ramped up in the United States last March.

People all over the nation have adapted to a new way of life, especially when it comes to doctor’s office visits. Telehealth has become a more widely available option for those seeking medical assistance and for those participating in in-person visits, there are now a number of safety measures prior to check-in.

However, even with the rollout of the vaccine already underway, some have delayed or even avoided their routine medical check-ups.

According to the CDC, As of June 30th, an estimated 41% of adults in the U.S. reported having delayed or avoided medical care during the pandemic because of COVID-19 concerns.

CDC statistics also state that avoiding or delaying medical care was most common among people with disabilities and people with two or more underlying medical conditions.

According to Dr. Alicia Wright, a pediatrician and the medical director at Holston Medical Group, this problem is also being seen amongst children.

“Still, our vaccination rates and our well-child care check rates have not really rebounded significantly as we would have wanted them to for appropriate preventative care for children,” said Dr. Wright.

Medical professionals tell me they've seen a decline in people scheduling routine appointments due to the pandemic. Have you gone to the doctor for a routine visit since the pandemic began? — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 16, 2021

When the pandemic first began, many people felt it was unnecessary to schedule doctor’s appointments for their children if they appeared physically fine, but appearing healthy and actually being healthy are two different things.

Dr. Wright told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield they still haven’t seen a rebound in child check-ups. She said it’s important for children to still schedule their routine checkups because most of their appointments revolve around preventative care and the earlier they can intervene regarding a health issue, the better the outcome.

She said there isn’t a typical number of checkups for every child and appointment frequency depends on the child’s age as well as any underlying medical conditions.

Children who are younger or who do have underlying conditions have more frequent checkups whereas older or healthier children stick to an annual checkup.

“It’s one exam, each year for most children 3 to 21 that looks at all those encompassing parts of a child’s health,” said Dr. Wright.

She stresses the importance of not delaying or avoiding routine appointments for children. Dr. Wright said they are here to serve the community and they want to make sure people get the health care they need.

With measures in place to keep people safe such as masks, sanitization, telephone screening, and separating those who are sick from those who are healthy for checkups, she said no one should be afraid to come to their routine appointments.

“We really feel very confident about the system that we have in place to not only meet health care needs of each child for well and sick care but to also do that in the safest manner possible during a pandemic,” said Dr. Wright.

Dr. Alicia Wright, the Medical Director at @HMGforYou said they've especially seen a decline in check-ups among children. Tonight at 5 on @WJHL11 hear why it's important you keep these routine appointments, especially for your kids. pic.twitter.com/xIr1NGLABv — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 16, 2021

The same issue is being seen even when it comes to elective surgeries. Ballad Health CEO, Alan Levine said while surgeries are ramping back up, there’s still a group of people who aren’t quite comfortable coming into a hospital just yet. “That’s just self-selection. Patients don’t want to come until they get their vaccines and until they feel like COVID is sort of in their rearview mirror,” he said.

News Channel 11 also spoke with officials at ETSU Health to see if this is also a problem they’re seeing on their medical campus.

Dr. Blair Reece, the Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at ETSU Health said they’re also seeing this issue and it’s a great concern.

“It’s still slower than it has been before the pandemic. A lot of people are comfortable and are coming back in, but there still are some people that are nervous to come back in,” said Dr. Reece.

She said it’s a concern for all patients, children, and adults, and that people need to take their health seriously and make routine appointments to check up on their health.

“Cancer, heart disease, these things are not waiting for the pandemic so I am concerned that people are putting off routine healthcare that they need to stay healthy,” she said.

While she understands some people are still afraid of in-person doctor’s visits until they receive both doses of the vaccine, she recommends using alternatives such as telehealth to conduct these routine checkups.

“I would rather see you by telehealth than not see you at all if that is how you feel most comfortable. There are limitations, obviously I can’t do a full physical exam and I can’t touch a patient on teleheath and examine them, but it’s better than nothing,” she said.

While telehealth has its limitations, Dr.Reece said it’s a step in the right direction in terms of monitoring your health regularly.