Health officials: Hep A cases on the rise in Virginia, ‘no specific’ restaurants of concern in SWVA

(WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are reporting an increase in Hepatitis A cases statewide, including in Southwest Virginia.

As of October 24, 215 cases have been reported in Virginia.

59 of those cases have been reported in the Mount Rogers Health District which consists of some areas in our region like Bristol, Washington County, Grayson County, and Smyth County.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton asked Breanne Forbes Hubbard, MPH Population Health Manager with Mount Rogers Health District if there were any confirmed cases from restaurants in Southwest Virginia.

Hubbard said, “We have no specific restaurants of concern, we do know that all the food handlers are not more likely get Hepatitis A like anyone else, they are more likely to spread it because of handling food, which is why we’ve been doing the education campaign in the restaurants.”

TONIGHT AT 6: The number of Hepatitis A cases are on the rise this year in Virginia. So far, 215 cases have been reported, 133 of which have resulted in hospitalizations. Now, the Mount Rogers Health Department has launched a restaurant education program for area food facilities. pic.twitter.com/vCkKSaeVK6 — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) October 24, 2019

Blake also asked if there had been any confirmed cases in other public places like hospitals and was told by Hubbard, “Not that I can talk about, sorry.”

When asked for clarification, she said when talking about reporting infectious disease, they are unable to give a lot of specifics because it is protected health information.

Virginia Department of Health officials have also determined that the state now meets the criteria to be considered an “outbreak state” and have declared a statewide outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The Virginia Department of Health has a list of ways you can prevent Hep A HERE.