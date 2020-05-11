Health district: Vaccines to be available Tuesday after Taco Bell employee in Chilhowie diagnosed with hepatitis A

Possible exposure to Hepatitis A at two Tri-Cities restaurants last year led to thousands receiving vaccines against the liver disease.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Free hepatitis A vaccines are being provided by the Mount Rogers Health District after a Taco Bell employee in Chilhowie was diagnosed with the virus.

According to a release from the health district, the vaccinations are available by appointment only at the Smyth County Health Department.

Anyone who ate at the Taco Bell from April 14 to April 30 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the health district.

Vaccinations will be available on Tuesday, May 12.

The Smyth County Health Department is located at 201 Francis Marion Lane, Marion, Virginia.

The vaccinations will be administered via a drive-thru event, and all participants must wear a face covering and stay in their vehicle.

To schedule an appointment, call 276-781-7460.

After the event, the vaccine will be available at the health department.