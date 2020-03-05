Health Dept: Skunk tests positive for rabies in Scott County

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Health officials say a sunk has tested positive for rabies in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Health Department, the skunk was found about three miles from Gate City near Nickelsville Highway. It was collected on Monday.

The health department is asking residents in the area who may have come into contact or have pets that may have come into contact with any suspicious animal to contact the Scott County Health Department at 276-386-1312 or Scott County Animal Control at 276-386-6521.

“This incident reminds us that rabies is a real threat in our area, and provides an opportunity to remind everyone of some simple measures that can be taken to avoid potential exposure to rabies,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., interim director for the health district, in a news release Thursday.

Those measures include: