Healing Hands Health Center to host free health fair in Bristol Oct. 6-7

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Healing Hands Health Center (HHHC) has announced it will host a free health fair on Oct. 6 and 7.

A release from HHHC states the health fair will be held at 245 Midway Medical Park. The event is open to the public, but appointments are required to receive care. Anyone interested in setting an appointment is asked to call 423-652-0260 three times to see a doctor or schedule a chest x-ray.

Some of the services at the health fair include:

PAP Smears

EKG

Chest X-Rays (recommended if you have had COVID-19 in the past)

Hearing Tests

Cholesterol and blood sugar tests

Blood pressure checks

Mental health screenings

School and sports physicals

HHHC will also be giving out free t-shirts at the event. Guests can also register for a chance to win one of three Food City $50 gift cards.

Masks are required at the event.