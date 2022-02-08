Healing Flowers: Greeneville shop donates bouquets to brighten community

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It involves a little rearranging and a lot of love, all in the hopes of healing. Healing with Flowers in Greeneville recycles flowers to be a bright spot for those in need.

“We get flowers, big bouquets; we get them from funerals and weddings,” said Vanessa Smith, a shop manager of Healing with Flowers.

Every Monday at 10 a.m., the group gets together to take recycled flowers and vases from local events to make new arrangements for hospitals, nursing homes and hospice patients.

“You start with your greens, and kind of build a base,” said volunteer Marty Copelin. “Then, you pick your flowers.”

Copelin said she didn’t know how to arrange flowers, but they train volunteers step by step.

For the past six years, the group has toiled away, painting vases, arranging and delivering.

“I wanted to open it because the flowers are so, so beautiful,” said Cynthia Darlin, the founder of the Healing with Flowers organization. “I have such wonderful volunteers, and everybody here comes here because they want to help.”

The payoff doesn’t just come from delivering flowers, but from the friendships they make in the process.

“The human interaction comes from both the arranging side of the fellowship with the volunteers, as well as the recipient getting the flowers at the end,” said Gypsy Tweed, the president of the organization.

The group hit some bumps due to the pandemic, but they’re looking to gain back their momentum.

“We take donated flowers, which unfortunately right now is our problem because of the flowers shortages,” said Smith.

Melanie Narkawicz has volunteered for years, and she said the group is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic level.

“Before the pandemic, we had about 15 people that came every Monday,” said Narkawicz. “We’re just now getting almost to that level again.”

Right now, the volunteers only do deliveries to Greeneville, but they’re hoping to expand to Limestone and Jonesborough as they get more donations and volunteers.

Volunteers can either help with arranging at their shop, picking up and delivering flowers, or even picking up tin cans to paint to be used as vases for health care facilities that don’t allow glass.

If you would like to volunteer with Healing with Flowers, you can contact them via their Facebook page.