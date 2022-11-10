ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Toppled headstones at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton were restored with funding from Tetrick Funeral Home.

On Thursday morning, Hitchcok Memorials repaired 25 gravestones damaged by vandals and a few that had fallen over.

Tyler Tetrick, president of Tetrick Funeral Homes, said he was happy to help.

“You know, this was an important thing for so many families who have loved ones buried at this hallowed ground,” Tetrick said, “When your community’s hurting, and you have the assets and the people to help out, you step forward and you volunteer to be helpful to the community in any way you possibly can.”

Like Tetrick, Joe Alexander, who manages Carter County Cemetery Company, has family buried at Highland.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful cemetery,” Alexander said, adding that it serves as the final resting place for Civil War veterans and historic families.

“Also, it sits on top of a hill here in Elizabethton. You can kind of overlook the whole community from this cemetery.”

Alexander said he’s thankful for Tetrick’s contribution.

“I know this would cost thousands and thousands of dollars to replace this,” Alexander said.



“Words cannot express my appreciation to the Tetrick family and all of the guys here with Hitchcock Memorials.”

Alexander said he plans to improve security, adding surveillance cameras and lights around the property.

Elizabethton police are still investigating the incident.