Headliner Tanya Tucker cancels Rhythm & Roots performance due to ‘travel complications’

BRISTOL (WJHL) — Tanya Tucker will not be performing at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion due to “unforeseen circumstance and travel complications,” the country music artist said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

While multiple bands and artists have backed out of their Rhythm and Roots performances, Tucker’s cancellation marks the first that is unrelated to COVID-19.

The two-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado from Sept. 11-12.

Rhythm and Roots is scheduled to run from Sept. 10-12 in Bristol. Organizers added two new performances to the lineup, including Cory Wong and A Thousand Horses.

The new performances were scheduled following cancellation announcements from artists like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Yola, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse.

Another artist to back out of the festival includes Ian Noe, who, like Tucker, will return to the 2022 festival.

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion organizers announced that several additional performers have been shuffled into the lineup, including John R. Miller and John Anderson.

Anderson will take the State Street Stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

Follow the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Facebook page for updates.