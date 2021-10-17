Head-on collision leaves 3 injured in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A head-on crash in Unicoi Co. left three injured on Sunday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a blue 2015 Honda CRV was traveling east on Highway 107 when the driver ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran into the westbound lanes where they collided head-on with a silver 2012 Volkswagon Jetta with two occupants.

The silver Jetta was knocked off the road where it came to rest against a tree.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the silver Jetta was trapped in the car and had to be extricated according to the report.

Both the driver of the blue CRV and the silver Jetta, as well as the passenger of the Jetta, were transported to Johnson City Medical center to be treated for injuries.