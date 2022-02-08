‘He took our little girl’: Family of Erwin shooting victim speaks out

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tyler Owens, the 29-year-old charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Stacie Brugger, appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

While this was the first appearance for Owens since being charged with this crime, it was also the first time Brugger’s family laid eyes on Owens, but they knew him as “Jordan.”

Marissa Brugger, Stacie’s sister, spoke with News Channel 11 about the relationship between Owens and her sister.

She said Stacie had been staying with Owens for a few months, and while she considered them to be in a relationship, Marissa Brugger said it was “nothing serious,” in fact, Stacie didn’t even know his real name.

The news of her death came as a shock, delivered by a complete stranger.

Marissa said she had gotten a bad feeling when her sister didn’t show up for a planned gender reveal Sunday evening, nor did she correspond later that night or the next day regarding how the reveal went.

Her sister said this was incredibly unlike Stacie and she reached out in every way she could, only to be met with a Facebook message from a mutual friend of her sister’s telling her what had happened.

Marissa was then tasked with the difficult job of telling her family. The Brugger family then came to Erwin for the court appearance to see the man who police said took their Stacie from the world.

Owens was tearful in front of the judge, sobbing for almost the entire arraignment. However, Stacie’s family said they have no remorse for the man charged with her death.

“I would cry if I was him because he knows he’s going to rot in prison,” Marissa Brugger said. “He knows he will spend every day of the rest of his life regretting what he did and I hope he does because he took one of the most wonderful people off of this earth and away from her family.”

It wasn’t until just an hour before the court appearance that they learned the details of what had happened Stacie.

“She was a beautiful 21-year-old, vibrant girl who had the whole world,” said Stacie’s stepmother, Christy Brugger. “Nothing can compare to sitting across from the sheriff as we did today, and him describing to us what he (Owens) did to our little girl.”

Stacie’s family said she was a smart, kind, and loving individual who will be incredibly missed by all. After learning even more details in the investigation, they couldn’t believe something like this could happen to someone they loved so much.

In a written affidavit, Owens claims it was an accident and that an altercation led to a gun accidentally firing and striking Brugger. However, her sister told News Channel 11 what followed the killing does not constitute an accident.

“If he had any remorse, he wouldn’t have taken my sister’s body and wrapped it up in a tent and took her and shoved her in the trunk of her car with all of her belongings and went out and partied with his friends that night,” Marissa Brugger said. “He came back home to that camper that he shot and killed her in and slept peacefully through the night.”

Even Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said his actions make it seem as if he was clearly concealing a crime.

“You’re supposed to report something like that, especially if you’re involved. However, the suspect said that he let the victim lay in the camper all day Sunday, he even went out and went to a place in Johnson City to the east and when he came back late after dark he wrapped the body in a tent and placed it in the trunk of her car which was parked outside the camper,” Hensley said.

Marissa Brugger went on to say that her sister was a lovely person with dreams of moving back to Kentucky to be with family.

Following the news of Stacie’s death, her stepmother spoke out regarding comments on social media.

“This is a tragic event that people have been quick to judge but at the same time, forget is a tragedy. They don’t know Stacie and how amazing she was,” said Christy Brugger.

Stacie leaves behind a loving family, including three brothers, three sisters, and two babies on the way in her family that she will never get to meet.

Owens’s next court date has already been set. He’s expected to return in front of a judge on Feb. 17.